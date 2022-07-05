US Witnessed 309 Mass Shootings In First 6 Months Of 2022 | Timeline

The United States (US) on Monday (local time) witnessed another mass shooting after a 22-year-old man opened fire at a Fourth of July parade in Chicago leaving six people dead while 24 others were injured. The suspect, however, was soon arrested by the police, who was later identified as Robert E Crimo III.

According to a report by the Gun Violence Archive (GVA), the US has witnessed 309 mass shootings in the first six months of 2022. The GVA further said that more than 10,000 people have lost their lives in the US due to firearms - both intentional and accidental killings.

Mass Shooting Highland Park 6 Killed, 24 Injured - prelim

309th Mass Shooting in 2022

15th Mass Murder 2022



Snapshot of all Mass Murders with over 20 victims pic.twitter.com/U3ZuhpvUCV — The Gun Violence Archive (@GunDeaths) July 4, 2022

LET'S HAVE A LOOK AT THE RECENT SHOOTOUTS ACROSS THE COUNTRY:

1. VESTAVIA HILLS, ALABAMA: Two people died while one was hospitalised after a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in a Birmingham suburb on June 16. Police took a suspect into custody.

2. DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS: A man who opened fire on June 13 at a Dallas-area gymnasium was shot by the police. At least 50 children were attending a day camp at the place where the incident was reported.

3. CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE: Police arrested three people after a mass shooting in front of a restaurant on June 5. At least three people died and 14 others were wounded in the incident.

4. PHILADELPHIA: Three people were killed and 11 were injured on June 4 during a scuffle that started with a fistfight and was followed by random gunfire. The police took two men into custody, and other people were also arrested who were involved in the scuffle.

5. DAYTON, OHIO: A prisoner who was being treated at a hospital was shot and killed by a security guard on June 1. He also pointed weapons at others but later killed himself in a parking lot.

6. TULSA, OKLAHOMA: A gunman killed his surgeon and three other people at a medical office on June 1. He further killed himself after the police reached the spot.

7. UVALDE, TEXAS: An 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School on May 24. More than 15 people were wounded in the incident. The attacker was later killed by Law enforcement.

8. CHICAGO: Two people were killed and seven were injured in a shooting on May 19, just blocks from the Magnificent Mile shopping district. Two men have been charged.

9. LAGUNA WOODS, CALIFORNIA: One person was killed and five others were injured on May 15 after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners in Southern California. According to the authorities, the gunman was motivated by hatred for Taiwan.

10. BUFFALO, NEW YORK: A white man opened fire on May 14 at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighbourhood, killing 10 people and injuring several others. The accused has been charged with federal hate crimes that could carry the death penalty if he is convicted.