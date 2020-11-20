Hinting that he might put economic sanctions on China, Biden said that he wants to punish Beijing "for the way it has been behaving".

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Days after winning the US Presidential Elections 2020, Joe Biden has announced that Washington DC will rejoin the World Health Organisation (WHO) to make sure that "China plays by the rules".

"It's not so much about punishing China, it's about making sure China understands they've got to play by the rules. It's a simple proposition," Biden said on Thursday while responding to a question.

"We're going to rejoin on day one as well and it needs reform, acknowledge, and rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. And we have to make sure that the rest of the world and we get together and make sure there are certain right lines the Chinese understand," he added.

Incumbent President Donald Trump had announced in April that the US would pull out from the WHO due to its failure to oversee the onset of the coronavirus which originated in China last year. Trump's move, however, was severely criticised by several countries.

Trump, who is a Republican, has always been at the pushing aggressively against China. From trade relations to disputes at the South China sea to branding coronavirus as "China virus", Trump has always taken a hard stand against Beijing, degrading the US-China ties.

However, experts feel that Biden's entry to the White House can improve the US-China ties that had degraded to the worst phase between the two countries after they established ties with each other in 1972.

"We must be prepared to work with our trusted allies and partners to counter an increasingly confrontational China that attempts to undermine prosperity, security and good governance in every region of the globe," said Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma