New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The United States will be the first nation to both, plant a flag on Mars and send a woman to the moon, President Donald Trump asserted during his convention acceptance speech on Thursday.

"We will launch a new age of American Ambition in Space. America will land the first woman on the moon -- and the United States will be the first nation to plant its flag on Mars. This is the unifying national agenda that will bring our country together," Trump said during the speech, as transcribed in a report by CNN.

American space agency NASA has partnered with Elon Musk’s SpaceX company to take its astronauts back to space from American territory. Numerous US, European, and Asian agencies meanwhile are developing proposals for human missions to Mars. In addition to this, the American space agency has also collaborated with SpaceX to send astronauts back to moon -- a mission that will serve as a stepping stone towards a multi-planetary human presence

During his convention acceptance speech, Trump called the 2020 Presidential Election as the most important election in the history of America.

"So tonight, I say again to all Americans: This is the most important election in the history of our country. There has never been such a difference between two parties, or two individuals, in ideology, philosophy, or vision than there is right now," Trump said.

The United States will hold the President Election in November, this year. 78-year old former Vice President Joe Biden has secured the Democrat nomination. Last week, Biden had named Senator and former presidential candidate Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate. If elected she would be the first-ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first-ever Indian-American and African vice president.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja