US Warns China Over 'Spy' Balloon, Military Aid To Russia; Key Points From Blinken, Wang Meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held talks with China's top diplomat Wang Yi on Saturday in the first meeting since the two nations got embroilled in a row over a Chinese balloon. The ties between Washington and Beijing grew tense after China allegedly flew a spy balloon over parts of America and the US military responded by shooting it down. While China called the US action as "hysterical", Blinken warned Wang that it was "unacceptable and can never happen again".

The US Secretary of State, who met Wang Yi on at an undisclosed location on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, shared the details of the conversation with the Chinese diplomat in an interview. "I told him quite simply that that was unacceptable and can never happen again," Blinken was quoted as saying by NBC. "There was no apology," he said.

The US also warned China against sending military aid to Russia, which launched an invasion of Ukraine last year. Blinken expressed concerns over the possibility of Beijing supplying weapons to Moscow.

US-China Talks: Key Points

- Earlier in the day, Wang accused the US of violating international norms with "hysterical" response to the balloon. "To have dispatched an advanced fighter jet to shoot down a balloon with a missile, such behavior is unbelievable, almost hysterical," Reuters quoted Wang as saying. "There are so many balloons all over the world, and various countries have them. So, is the United States going to shoot all of them down?" he said.

- China had said the balloon was monitoring weather conditions and had blown off course. Washington said it was clearly a surveillance balloon with a massive undercarriage holding electronics.

- The row over balloon had prompted Blinken to postpone a visit to Beijing, scheduled for February 5-6. It would have been the first trip by a US secretary of state to China in five years and would have presented the opportunity to stabilise increasingly tense relations.

- Meanwhile, the West is also closely watching China's response to the Ukraine war. Blinken, in an inteview to NBC, has said the United States was very concerned that China is considering providing lethal support to Russia and that he made clear to Wang that "would have serious consequences in our relationship."

- Speaking to reporters in a briefing call, a senior State Department official said, "(The) secretary was quite blunt in warning about the implications and consequences of China providing material support to Russia or assisting Russia with systematic sanctions evasion."

- Russia and China signed a "no limits" partnership last February shortly before Russian forces invaded Ukraine, and their economic links have boomed as Moscow's connections with the West have shriveled.

- Earlier, speaking at a panel at the conference, Wang reiterated a call for dialogue and suggested European countries "think calmly" about how to end the war. He also said there were "some forces that seemingly don't want negotiations to succeed, or for the war to end soon," without specifying to whom he was referring.

