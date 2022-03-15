Washington/ Beijing | Jagran News Desk: The United States (US) on Monday warned China against helping Russia after some Western officials claimed that the Kremlin has asked Beijing for military equipment to be used in Ukraine. Senior US officials also met Chinese officials on Monday, expressing "deep concerns" about "alignment" between Beijing and Moscow.

"We do have deep concerns about China's alignment with Russia," AFP quoted a high-ranking US official as saying. "It was a very candid conversation."

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party's chief diplomat, met in a Rome hotel for what a White House readout described as a "substantial discussion."

The White House said the two officials also "underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China."

Russia, China deny US reports

Russia denied the reports, saying it has sufficient military resources to fulfill all of its aims in Ukraine. China's foreign ministry spokesperson described the reports as "disinformation."

Russia began its invasion of neighbor Ukraine on Feb. 24, calling it a "special operation" to demilitarize and "denazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of aggression.

Disclosure of both Russia's request and China's response is part of a deliberate strategy by US officials to counter disinformation by being far more open about intelligence matters than usual, a US official said.

The diplomatic cable, or demarche, was relatively vague about China's willingness to provide arms to Russia, but intelligence officials were expected to share more details during in-person briefings, said the official.

