'Will Protect Sovereignty If Threatened': US Warns China After Spy-Balloon Fiasco

AMID growing tension with China over a suspected spy balloon, US President Joe Biden said he would not hesitate to defend his country's interest and warned China that Washington will act to protect sovereignty if threatened by Beijing. The statement from Biden came on Tuesday while delivering his first major speech to a divided Congress after Republicans took control of the House of Representatives.

"If China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. Let's be clear, winning the competition with China should unite all of us. We face serious challenges across the world. In the past two years, democracies have become stronger, not weaker," Biden, as quoted by the news agency ANI said.

Adding that US President said he is committed to working with China which can advance American interests and benefits the world but makes no mistakes, he warned China.

Speaking further, Biden said earlier the story was about how China was increasing its power and America was falling in the world but now it is not the case. "Not anymore. I've made clear with President Xi that we seek competition, not conflict," he added.

Watch Also:

While delivering his State of the Union address, Biden US is in the strongest position in decades to compete with China or anyone else in the world.

"I will make no apologies that we are investing to make America strong. Investing in American innovation, in industries that will define the future, and that China's government is intent on dominating. Investing in our alliances and working with our allies to protect our advanced technologies so they're not used against us. Modernizing our military to safeguard stability and deter aggression," said Biden.

Last week, the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, which resulted in a strong reaction from China. The US accused China of violating American sovereignty and international law. According to Us officials, the balloon flew over the US northwest where there are key airbases and strategic missiles in silos underground.

Soon after the US shot down the spy balloon, China reacted to America's action, China angrily voiced its strong dissatisfaction at the move and said it may make necessary responses.

Meanwhile, China has rejected Washington's request for a telephone call between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Beijing counterpart Wei Fenghe as relations between the two countries deteriorated after the US shot down a Chinese spy balloon.