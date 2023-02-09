OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    US Wants To Be India’s ‘Premier Partner’ In ‘Extraordinary Growth Story’: Pentagon

    US is excited to work with India for the initiative on Critical Emerging Technologies (iCET). Pentagon Press Secretary says US wants to be the 'premier partner' in India's 'extraordinary growth story'.

    By Nikhil Singh
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 12:31 PM (IST)
    us-wants-to-be-indias-premier-partner-in-extraordinary-growth-story-pentagon

    THE UNITED States of America wants to be the “premier partner”, not just a security partner of first resort, for India in its “extraordinary growth story”, the Pentagon said. Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder made these remarks, on Wednesday, in response to a question on the recent launching of India-US initiative on Critical Emerging Technologies (iCET).

    iCET has a significant emphasis on defense cooperation and technology sharing. Besides defense, the initiative focuses on global supply chains of microchips, which had thrown up several challenges for most nations during the pandemic years and US-China trade war before that.

    Also Watch:

    “The high level of participation from across the US government, US industry, and our universities is unprecedented, and sends a strong signal that the United States wants not only to be India's security partner of first resort – but to be the premier partner in India's extraordinary growth story,” Ryder said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

    Also Read
    Turkey Earthquake: President Erdogan Concedes Shortcomings As Death Toll Climbs To Over 16,000; Rescue Ops On

    Currently, Russia is the biggest defense equipment supplier for India. US and Russia have historically been rivals and their bilateral relationship nose-dived after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

    Brig Gen Patrick Ryder also said that the US Department of Defence is excited to work with other US agencies and partners as part of the White House-led US-India iCET.

    “We look forward to sharing more information on our defence cooperation with India as the new initiatives develop moving forward. These initiatives will accelerate a shift from defence sales to defence joint production and development and promote integration between US and Indian defence firms,“ Ryder added.

    Also Read
    Turkey Earthquake: Before-After Satellite Images Of Rubbled Turkish Cities Show Extent Of Devastation

    The iCET was launched, as per the instructions of US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month. The initiative was conceptualised following a meeting of the two leaders in Tokyo in May 2022, when they decided to “elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries”.

     

    (With agency inputs)

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.