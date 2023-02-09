US Wants To Be India’s ‘Premier Partner’ In ‘Extraordinary Growth Story’: Pentagon

THE UNITED States of America wants to be the “premier partner”, not just a security partner of first resort, for India in its “extraordinary growth story”, the Pentagon said. Pentagon Press Secretary Brigadier General Patrick Ryder made these remarks, on Wednesday, in response to a question on the recent launching of India-US initiative on Critical Emerging Technologies (iCET).

iCET has a significant emphasis on defense cooperation and technology sharing. Besides defense, the initiative focuses on global supply chains of microchips, which had thrown up several challenges for most nations during the pandemic years and US-China trade war before that.

“The high level of participation from across the US government, US industry, and our universities is unprecedented, and sends a strong signal that the United States wants not only to be India's security partner of first resort – but to be the premier partner in India's extraordinary growth story,” Ryder said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Currently, Russia is the biggest defense equipment supplier for India. US and Russia have historically been rivals and their bilateral relationship nose-dived after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Brig Gen Patrick Ryder also said that the US Department of Defence is excited to work with other US agencies and partners as part of the White House-led US-India iCET.

“We look forward to sharing more information on our defence cooperation with India as the new initiatives develop moving forward. These initiatives will accelerate a shift from defence sales to defence joint production and development and promote integration between US and Indian defence firms,“ Ryder added.

The iCET was launched, as per the instructions of US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier this month. The initiative was conceptualised following a meeting of the two leaders in Tokyo in May 2022, when they decided to “elevate and expand the strategic technology partnership and defence industrial cooperation between the governments, businesses, and academic institutions of the two countries”.

(With agency inputs)