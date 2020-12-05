Kamala Harris also said that her all-women team will work together to get the coronavirus under control and to open the economy.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: US Vice President-elect Kamla Harris has recently formed an all-women team in which she revealed the name of her Chief of Staff, Domestic Policy Advisor and National Security Advisor. She also mentioned that her team holds the experience to hit the ground from day one.

Kamala Harris on Thursday said that Tina Flournoy, will be leading the office as Chief of Staff and adding to that she said that Tina holds the deep experience, public policy expertise, and accomplished career in public service make her uniquely qualified for this important position.

She further added, "Tina brings a strong commitment to serving the American people and her leadership will be critical as we work to overcome the unprecedented challenges facing our nation."

Harris in an announcement said that Nancy McEldowney will be taking up the position of her National Security Advisor, whose distinguished Foreign Service career and leadership abroad will be invaluable as we keep the American people safe and advance our country’s interests around the world.

She also announced that Rohini Kosoglu will be her Domestic Policy Advisor. Taking about Rohini, she said that she is not only an expert on some of the most important issues facing the American people, “but also one of my closest and most trusted aides from the Senate and presidential campaign."

Harris also said that her all-women team will work together to get the coronavirus under control and to open the economy so that it lifts up all Americans and restore the country's leadership around the world.

Rohini Kosoglu is currently serving as Senior Adviser to Harris on the Biden-Harris Transition Team and previously served as Senior Adviser on the Biden-Harris Campaign.

Tina Flourney is currently serving as the Chief of Staff to former President Bill Clinton. Prior to this, she was Assistant to the President for Public Policy at the American Federation of Teachers, an international union representing over 1.6 million members, where she directed the work of the legislative, political, field and mobilisation, and human rights and community outreach departments.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma