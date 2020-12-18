US Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence on Friday received the coronavirus vaccine during a televised White House event organised as part of a campaign to overcome public scepticism about the safety of the vaccines.

The two were administered the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SC authorised for emergency use last week, according to a report by Reuters. "I didn't feel a thing. Well done," Pence said after receiving the vaccine shot.

President-elect Joe Biden will take the vaccine shot next week, while three former Presidents: Bill Clinton, George W Bush and Barack Obama have volunteered for public inoculation. Outgoing President Donald Trump, who survived bout with COVID-19 earier this year, has encouraged people to get vaccinated, though he is yet to announce his plans for getting a shot.

Last week, Trump had said that he was proud to say that he has "made sure that this vaccine would be free to all Americans." He further said that his administration has already begun shipping the vaccine to every state and zip code in the country. He also claimed that the US is the first country in the world to produce "a verifiable, safe and effective vaccine".

The United States reported over 3000 deaths from the virus for the third consecutive day on Friday. 17 million people have been infected from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic -- the highest in the world -- while 311,000 people have succumbed to the infection.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja