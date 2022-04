Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection, her office said on Tuesday.

"She has exhibited no symptoms and will isolate herself and will continue to work from the Vice President's residence," Harris' office said.

This is a breaking story, more to details will be added to it soon!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma