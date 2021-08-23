Afghanistan Conflict: Biden in his address from the White House asserted that the security situation in Afghanistan is changing "rapidly" and the US-led evacuation process remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group.

Washington (US) | Jagran News Desk: United States (US) President Joe Biden, who has been facing the heat over the hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, on Sunday said that Washington is accelerating evacuation of Americans and at-risk Afghans from the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

However, Biden in his address from the White House asserted that the security situation in Afghanistan is changing "rapidly" and the US-led evacuation process remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.

"We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops. We’re maintaining constant vigilance to monitor and disrupt threats from any source, including ISIS and the Afghan affiliate known as ISIS-K," Biden said.

"Discussions are going on among us and the military about extending (August 31 evacuation deadline), our hope is, we don't have to extend. But there going to be a discussion, I suspect on how far along we're in the process," he noted.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain and loss and the heartbreaking images you see, it’s just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see. At the end of the day, if we didn't leave Afghanistan now, when would we," he added.

Taliban had captured Kabul on August 15, returning to power in Afghanistan after 20 years. Since then, the situation in Afghanistan continues to remain tense as thousands of people try to flee from the Taliban militants. The situation especially remains grim near the Kabul Airport where 20 people have lost their lives since August 15 as per North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) officials.

The US, meanwhile, has said that it has evacuated more than 17,000 people, including 2,500 Americans, from Kabul over the past week. This includes 11,000 people who were evacuated in just over 30 hours. However, it has sought the help of six commercial airlines to transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma