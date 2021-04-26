India Coronavirus News: The US, which was widely questioned for its silence on the recent surge in India, has said that it "immediately" provide New Delhi the raw materials to ramp up the production of the Covishield.

Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: With India battling hard to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19 infection, the United States of America (USA) and the United Kingdom (UK) have come forward to help New Delhi to deal with the second wave of the pandemic.

The US, which was widely questioned for its silence on the recent surge in India, has said that it "immediately" provide New Delhi the raw materials to ramp up the production of the Covishield.

Speaking to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, US National Security Advisor (NSA) Jake Sullivan said that Washington has "identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and PPE suits that will (also) be made immediately available to India".

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden also tweeted that the US is "determined" to help India amid the unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases.

"Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need," he tweeted.

US Vice President Kamala Harris also assured India that Washington is willing to provide all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis.

"The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India —including its courageous healthcare workers," Harris said in a tweet.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recently cancelled his India visit, also announced that his country would send "vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators" to India amid the recent surge.

Johnson said that the shipment will reach India by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday also lend support to India and said that her government was preparing emergency aid for the country amid the devastating surge in COVID-19 cases.

"To the people of India, I want to express my sympathy on the terrible suffering that COVID-19 has again brought over your communities," Merkel said in a message shared on Twitter by her spokesman Steffen Seibert.

India has been hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has led to an unprecedented spike in daily cases over the past few days. The continuous spike has also led to a shortage of essential medical items, including oxygen, to treat COVID-19 patients.

The country recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has recorded 2,767 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma