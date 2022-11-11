US Treasury Department Removes India From Its Currency Monitoring List

A U.S. five dollar note is seen in this illustration photo (REUTERS)

THE US Department of Treasury removed India, along with Italy, Mexico, Thailand, and Vietnam, from its Currency Monitoring List of major trading partners on Friday.

India has been on the list for the past two years.

China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan are the seven economies that are part of the current monitoring list, the Department of Treasury said in its biannual report to Congress.

The decision came on a day when Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen visited New Delhi and held talks with the country's finance minister, Nirmla Sitharaman.

The countries removed from the list have met only one of the three criteria for two consecutive reports, it said.

"China's failure to publish foreign exchange intervention and broader lack of transparency around key features of its exchange rate mechanism makes it an outlier among major economies and warrants Treasury's close monitoring," said the report.

Switzerland has once again exceeded the thresholds for all three criteria , the paramter for beig labeled as a "currency manipulator."

In its report, the Treasury reviews the policies of the major US trading partners, which comprise roughly 80 percent of US foreign trade in goods and services, during the four quarters through June 2022.

"The global economy was already dealing with supply and demand imbalances caused by Covid-19 prior to Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, which has increased food, fertilizer, and energy prices— further elevating global inflation and increasing food insecurity,” said Treasury Secretary Yellen.

The 9th India-USA economic and financial partnership meeting comes ahead of India assuming the G20 Presidency.