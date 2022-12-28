US To Impose Covid-Prevention Measures For Travellers Coming From China Over 'Lack Of Transparent Data'

Travellers walk with their luggage at Beijing Capital International Airport, amid the coronavirus diseases outbreak in Beijing, China December 27, 2022. (Image Credits: Reuters)

THE UNITED States is considering imposing new covid measures on travellers coming from China over concerns about the lack of transparent data coming from the country's capital Beijing, US officials said on Tuesday. The US took a move after Japan, India and Malaysia announced stepped rules for travellers from China due to rising covid-19 cases in the country.

Japan has said it would require a negative COVID-19 test upon arrival for travellers from China and Malaysia put additional tracking and surveillance measures in place. While India has announced a mandatory covid-19 negative test report for travellers arriving from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong and Thailand.

"There are mounting concerns in the international community on the ongoing COVID-19 surges in China and the lack of transparent data, including viral genomic sequence data, being reported from the PRC," the officials said, using the initials of the People's Republic of China, Reuters reported.

Since the Chinese government lifted the zero covid restrictions, the covid cases in the country have multiplied. Some hospitals and funeral homes in China have been overwhelmed as the virus spreads largely unchecked across the country of 1.4 billion people.

Watch Also: More Than One Million Deaths In China Due To Covid, Doctors Claim

Chinese government's lack of transparency in covid data has been fueling doubts among health experts and residents as the inconsistent number of coronavirus cases does not match with the data shown by the administration.

In a significant move to loosen restrictions on its border which have been closed since 2020, China on Monday said it would stop forcing arriving tourists to undergo quarantine beginning on January 8.

As the rising covid cases in China have alarmed the globe, Indian authorities have sprung into action and said the country is prepared to top deal with the situation. Amid all this, NK Arora - the chief of the Centre’s covid panel has clarified that the outbreak in China is the result of various strains of coronavirus spreading simultaneously, and not one.