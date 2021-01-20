Washington DC has been put on high alert as the incident comes just Joe Biden is set to take oath as the 46th President of US in the capital city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The US Supreme Court was given an all-clear shortly after a bomb threat alerted the authorities, reported CNN. Meanwhile, Washington DC has been put on high alert as the incident comes just Joe Biden is set to take oath as the 46th President of US in the capital city.

Earlier, it was reported that the building was evacuated. However, it was later confirmed that the Supreme Court had been given all clear and the building had not been evacuated.

In a statement to Newsy reporter Sahsa Ingber, The Supreme Court said: “The Court received a bomb threat, the building and grounds were checked out, and the building is not being evacuated.”

The US Supreme Court is currently closed to the public in wake of the coronavirus pandemic and is being patrolled by National Guard troops.

The security at the national buildings have been heightened in wake of the Capitol riots which took place in January 6.

The violence on January 6 by outgoing President Donald Trump's supporters temporarily halted the counting of Electoral College votes and resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including a police officer.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta