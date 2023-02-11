US Shoots Down 'Unidentified' Object Flying 40,000 Feet High Over Alaska

THE UNITED States said that with its U.S. F-22 fighter jet on Friday, they shot down an unidentified object flying high over Alaska. This unexpected shot down came less than a week after the military brought down a Chinese balloon that had flown across the United States.

The US officials said that it was unclear what the purpose or origin of the new object was, but said that it was taken down because, floating at 40,000 feet, it was a threat to civil aviation. According to the officials, this latest craft was about the size of a small car.

"We don't know who owns this object," said White House spokesperson John Kirby, adding that it was unclear where it began its flight.

"The president ordered the military to down the object," Kirby said.

Questioned about the incident by reporters at the White House, Biden said the shoot-down "was a success." Kirby said the object was much smaller than a huge Chinese balloon that crossed the United States last week and was shot down by a US fighter jet off the Atlantic coast on Saturday.

The Pentagon and the White House declined to give a detailed description of the latest object, saying only that it was far smaller than the Chinese balloon.

U.S. officials declined to speculate about what the object might be, even after a day of observation, raising questions about what kind of object could be so difficult to identify by experienced U.S. pilots and intelligence officials.

The Pentagon said it was first detected on Thursday using ground radars. F-35 aircraft were then sent to investigate. The UFO was flying at about 40,000 feet (12,190 meters) in a northeasterly direction, posing a risk to civilian air traffic.

The object was shot down off the coast of northeastern Alaska over frozen U.S. territorial waters near the Canadian border. Officials said it would be far easier to retrieve pieces of the object from the ice than it was with the Chinese balloon, pieces of which sank in the ocean when it was shot down.

Ryder said American pilots who flew alongside the latest object before it was downed determined that no human was aboard. He added it was incapable of manoeuvring and did not resemble an aeroplane. Ryder and other officials would not say whether it could simply be a weather balloon or another type.

On February 4, another U.S. F-22 fighter jet brought down what the U.S. government called a Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina following its week-long journey across the United States and portions of Canada. China's government has said it was a civilian research vessel.

Since the shootdown of the 200-foot-tall (60-meter-high) Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon, U.S. officials have been scouring the ocean to recover debris and the undercarriage of electronic gadgetry.