Two Students Among 9 Killed In Three Separate Shootings In US’ California, Iowa; 4 Suspects In Custody

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting in the US. (Image: ANI)

AT LEAST nine people have died in separate shooting incidents in the United States, media reports said on Tuesday. The latest shooting incident was reported from California, where seven people have been killed and one critically injured in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, Reuters cited CBS News.

"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," tweeted San Mateo County Sheriff on the shooting in Half Moon Bay in northern California.

Seven people have been killed and one critically injured in two shootings in Half Moon Bay in northern California, reports US media



"Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time", tweets San Mateo County Sheriff — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2023

The two incidents in California were reported close to the south of San Francisco. Half Moon Bay is about 30 miles (50 km) south of San Francisco.

Another shooting was in Iowa in the US, where two students were killed in a targeted shooting at a Des Moines, Iowa charter school on Monday afternoon. According to The Hill, the two victims, identified as students, were taken to the hospital for treatment in critical condition where they succumbed to injuries.

United States | Two students were killed while a teacher was injured in a shooting at a school in Des Moines in Iowa; multiple suspects taken into custody, reports The Associated Press citing the police — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2023

"Those two people, both students, are dead now at the hospital. The third person, an employee of the school, is in serious condition," a spokesman for the Des Moines police department was quoted as saying by the news agency AFP.

The shootings come less than 48 hours after 11 people were killed in Los Angeles, the deadliest in the US since May.

Police identified Huu Can Tran, 72, as the lone suspect in a massacre on Saturday night during the Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in the town of Monterey Park, a hub of the Asian-American community just east of downtown Los Angeles.