US Secretary Blinken Postpones Planned China Trip Over 'Unacceptable' Spy Balloon

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed a visit to China that had been expected to start on Friday after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was tracked flying across the United States in what Washington called a "clear violation" of U.S. sovereignty. Military leaders considered shooting down the high-altitude surveillance balloon on Wednesday but eventually recommended against this to President Joe Biden because of the safety risk from debris, officials said.

"In light of China's unacceptable action, I am postponing my planned travel this weekend to China...The presence of the Chinese surveillance balloon in US airspace is a clear violation of US sovereignty and international law," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Pentagon said on Friday that another Chinese balloon was observed over Latin America, without saying where exactly. "We are seeing reports of a balloon transiting Latin America. We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden was briefed on Tuesday about the balloon flight over the United States and there was an administration "consensus that it was not appropriate to travel to the People's Republic of China at this time."

China expressed regret that an "airship" used for civilian meteorological and other scientific purposes had strayed into U.S. airspace. Jean-Pierre said the U.S. administration was aware of China's statement "but the presence of this balloon in our airspace, it is a clear violation of our sovereignty as well as international law. It is unacceptable this occurred."

At a news conference with South Korea's visiting foreign minister on Friday, Blinken said he had told Wang Yi, director of China's Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, that the incident on the eve of his trip was an "irresponsible act" by China, but Washington remained committed to engagement and he would visit when conditions allowed.

Blinken said he would not put a date on when he might go to China and the focus was on resolving the current incident. "The first step is ... getting the surveillance asset out of our air space," he said, adding that Washington would maintain open lines of communication with China. The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, said the balloon should never have been allowed in U.S. airspace and could have been shot down over water.

"I am calling on the Biden administration to quickly take steps to remove the Chinese spy balloon from U.S. airspace," he said in a statement. China's foreign ministry said in statements on Saturday that the flight of the "airship" over the United States was a force majeure accident, accusing U.S. politicians and media of taking advantage of the situation to discredit China.