Arlington (Texas) | Jagran World Desk: At least four people were injured in a shooting inside a high school in United States' Texas on Wednesday. According to police, the suspect is an 18-year-old, who fled from the scene.

The incident occurred at the Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, which is part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

Authorities claimed that the shooting happened after a fight broke out in the school. Three victims were students and one was an older person who is reported to be a teacher.

Police were searching for the suspected shooter, whom they identified as Timothy George Simpkins. Police said that he might be driving a 2018 Silver Dodge Charger with license plate PFY-6260.

Arlington Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said two of the four injured people were shot. Three of the four were taken to hospitals and the other person refused treatment.

"This is not a random act of violence. This is not somebody attacking our schools," Kolbye said. This was a student who got into a fight and drew a weapon."

Police added that multiple agencies, including the US Marshals, are on the lookout for the suspect and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The Mansfield Independent School District said that the campus was placed on lockdown during the incident. All students and staff were locked in their classrooms and offices and no visitors were allowed on campus.

"Counseling services will also be available for students and parents at the reunification location," the district said.

This is the second school shooting in Texas in less than a week. Last week, a 25-year-old former student shot and wounded the campus principal at YES Prep Southwest Secondary in Houston.

The shooter, Dexter Harol Kelsey, confessed to the shooting and has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and deadly conduct in the shooting, said Houston police.

