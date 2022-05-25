Washington | Jagran News Desk: In one of the worst and most horrific school shooting incidents in America, an 18-year-old gunman shot down 21 people including 19 children and injured several others severely at an elementary school in the US state of Texas. However, the gunman was eliminated by the police in an exchange of fire.

Gunshots rang out of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde town, Texas, 134 km from San Antonio, at about 11:30 am on Tuesday (local time). Governor Greg Abbott said the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed by police officers responding to the scene. Authorities said the suspect acted alone, however, the shooter's motive remains unclear as of now.

The confusion of the moment saw the accounts of the death toll vary until the state attorney general's office in an official statement put the tally of lives lost at 19 children and two adults, including the shooter. Judging from the grades of the students enrolled at the school, the children ranged in age from 7 to 10.

"He shot and killed horrifically, incomprehensibly. Fourteen students and a teacher were killed," Abbott said in the evening; later the toll was raised to 19 children and three adults dead. Two law enforcement officers were shot but are expected to recover, Abbott said.

Chief of Police, Uvalde, Pete Arredondo said the "mass casualty event occurred at Robb Elementary School at about 11:32 this morning". He said the killer acted as a lone wolf - who was shot dead in a police exchange. The deceased children are in the second, third and fourth grades - aged between 7 years and 10 years, he said.

US President Joe Biden asked Americans to stand up to the gun lobby and urged the members of the Congress for an immediate gun control legislation as he highlighted that the 'sensible gun laws' need to be passed.

"When we passed the Assault Weapons Ban (in 1994), mass shootings went down. When the law expired [in 2004], mass shootings tripled. The idea that an 18-year old kid can walk into a gun store and buy assault weapons,it's just wrong." US President said.

Suggesting to reinstate the assault weapons ban and other "common-sense gun laws, Biden said, "We have to act," he said pointing to Congress members, "It's time for those who have struck or delayed or blocked the common-sense gun laws, we need to let you know that we will not forget".

"To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away," he said. "There's a hollowness in your chest you feel like you're being sucked into it ... you're never quite the same".

Biden has ordered the US flag to be flown at half-mast until sunset on Saturday, May 28, in memory of those killed in Texas. The US flag across all public buildings, grounds, military posts, naval stations, naval vessels, embassies, consular offices and military facilities will be at half-mast.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan