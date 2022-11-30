US Says China Warned Its Officials Not To Interfere With Its Relationship With India

A PENTAGON report revealed that China has warned the US not to interfere with Beijing's relationship with India. Throughout the 2020-2021 standoff in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Chinese officials sought to downplay the severity of the crisis, emphasizing Beijing's intent to preserve border stability and prevent the standoff from harming other areas of its bilateral relationship with India, the report said.

It further said that China seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the US. Throughout 2021, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) sustained the deployment of forces and continued infrastructure buildup along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Negotiation made minimal progress as both sides resist losing perceived advantages on the border.

"The PRC (People's Republic of China) seeks to prevent border tensions from causing India to partner more closely with the United States. PRC officials have warned US officials to not interfere with the PRC's relationship with India," the Pentagon said in its latest report on Chinese military build-up.

Beginning in May 2020, China and Indian forces faced off in clashes with rocks, batons, and clubs wrapped in barbed wire at multiple locations along the LAC. The resulting standoff triggered the buildup of forces on both sides of the disputed border, said the Pentagon report.

"Each country demanded the withdrawal of the other's forces and a return to pre-standoff conditions, but neither China nor India agreed on those conditions. The PRC blamed the standoff on Indian infrastructure construction, which it perceived as encroaching on PRC territory, while India accused China of launching aggressive incursions into India's territory," it added.

Since the 2020 clash, PLA has maintained a continuous force presence and continued infrastructure build-up along the LAC. The 2020 Galwan Valley incident was the deadliest clash between the two nations in the past 46 years, the report said. On June 15, 2020, patrols violently clashed in Galwan Valley resulting in the death of approximately 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA soldiers, according to PRC officials, it said.



