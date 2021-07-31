The US has reported over 6.13 Lakh deaths due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic with over 3.5 Crore reported cases so far.

New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: The US on Saturday reported over 100,000 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in over five months. However, with 49.4 per cent US population fully vaccinated and 69.6 per cent having received at least one shot of vaccine against COVID-19, without a miss, all US states have reported a flattening of death curve despite the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the average US coronavirus cases rose by 322 per cent over the last three weeks whereas the deaths increased by just 27 per cent. At the same time, reflecting the effectiveness of vaccines, the average virus-related deaths have stayed below 300 since June 25. However, the latest data on COVID-19 deaths stated an increase of 671 deaths all over the US due to COVID-19.

A record number of the US states have been reporting low levels of deaths going as low as 1.0 deaths per 100,000 people.

Masks return to the US amid Delta variant surge

Meanwhile, amid the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant of COVID-19, the US CDC officials are issuing the advisories telling all Americans to stay masked up regardless of their vaccination status. It now advises the vaccinated people to resume mask wearing indoors in areas of sustained or high transmission of the virus.

Aerosols containing Covid-19 can travel as easily as the smoke from a cigarette, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, was quoted as saying by CNN.

"If you want to understand what an aerosol is, just think of somebody smoking," Osterholm added. "If you can smell a cigarette in the location you're at, then you're breathing someone else's air that may have the virus in it,” he said.

