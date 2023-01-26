'Expressing Views As...': US Reacts To Mike Pompeo's Book Claiming India, Pak Were On Brink Of Nuclear War

THE UNITED States reacted to claims made by former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his new book called 'Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love'. When asked about Pompeo's book, US Department spokesperson Ned Price responded by saying, "He is expressing the view as a private citizen as his right."

This came during a routine press conference on Wednesday, where Price said the US is a partner to the people of Afghanistan and it has consistently voiced for Afghan. He also said the US government works alongside the Afghan people and supports them in a variety of ways.

"We have made very clear decisions that the US govt is a partner to the people of Afghanistan. We are supporting the people of Afghanistan. We are doing that in a number of ways. We are doing that through our leadership when it comes to humanitarian assistance providing more than 1.1 billion dollars to the Afghan people in a way that bypasses the Taliban...that is directly to the Afghan people," he as quoted by ANI said.

The representative for the State Department on Monday said that the US is reviewing its approach and engagement with the Taliban in the context of many human rights violations in Afghanistan under the atrocious regime. Adding that he also said that the US is still the world's top donor of humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and is not providing the Taliban with any support.

Mike Pompeo's new memoir titled 'Never Give an Inch, Fighting for the America I Love' which hit the stores on January 24, Pompeo claimed that India and Pakistan came close to nuclear war in 2019. He claimed that his then-Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj had apprised him that Pakistan preparing a nuclear attack and that India was also preparing its own escalatory response.

In February 2019, in retaliation for the terror attack in Pulwama that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers, Indian aeroplanes bombed a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training centre in Balakot, Pakistan.

(With Agency Inputs)