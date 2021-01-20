US Presidential Inauguration: Democrat Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday on the steps of US Capitol, two weeks after the spot witnessed scenes of a violent mob loyal to outgoing President Donald Trump storming the building and clashing with armed police.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Democrat Joe Biden will take oath as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday on the steps of US Capitol, two weeks after the spot witnessed scenes of a violent mob loyal to outgoing President Donald Trump storming the building and clashing with armed police. 78-year-old Biden was officially confirmed as the President during a joint session of Congress held on January 8, hours after the unprecedented scenes of mayhem outside.

Biden will be oldest President in the United States history, while his deputy Kamala Harris is set to become the country's first female Vice President. Their sworn-in ceremony will be hosted by Keke Palmer, and will have several Hollywood celebrities, including Tom Hanks and Lady Gaga in attendance. Ahead of the commencement of the event, here's all you need to know about the members of the upcoming US cabinet.

Secretary of State

Antony Blinken will serve as the US Secretary of State in the Biden-Harris cabinet. He has previously served as the National Security Advisor and the Deputy Secretary of State under the Obama Administration.

Secretary of Defence

Biden has picked retired four-star army general Lloyd Austin to head the Pentagon. Austin has previously served as the 12th commander of of United States Central Command and last commanding general of United States Forces -- Iraq Operation New Dawn. He had retired from the armed services in 2016.

Secretary of Homeland Security

Biden has picked Alejandro Mayorkas to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Mayorkas has previously served in the department during the Obama Administration, first as the director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services and later as the Deputy Secretary

Secretary of Treasury

Biden has nominated Janet Yellen to serve in his cabinet as the United States Secretary of the Treasury. In 2014, Yellen had become the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve. If confirmed by the Senate, Yellen will become the first woman to serves the Secretary of Treasury in the US history.

Ambassador to the United Nations

Linda Thomas-Greenfield has been nominated as the next Ambassador to the United Nations. She served as the Assistant Secretary of State for the African Affairs in the United States Department of State's Bureau of African Affairs from 2013 to 2017, before being terminated by the Trump administration.

Secretary of Commerce

Biden has nominated Gina Raimondo to serve as the next US Secretary of Commerce. Raimondo has been serving as the 75th governor of Rhode Island since 2015.

Director of National Intelligence

Avril Haines has been nominated as the next Director of National Intelligence. She previously served as the White House Deputy National Security Advisor in the Obama Administration, and was the first woman to hold the position of the Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency

Posted By: Lakshay Raja