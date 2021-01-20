US Presidential Inauguration LIVE: Democrat Joe Biden attended a service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington DC ahead of his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Democrat Joe Biden attended a service at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in Washington DC ahead of his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States. Biden was accompanied by his wife and incoming first lady Jill Biden at the church. The oath-taking ceremony will begin in the White House shortly.

Meanwhile, in a closing address as President, Donald Trump said that he will always fight for the American people and return in "some form". "We love you and I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart. This has been an incredible four years," Trump said. "We accomplished so much together. I want to thank my family, friends, and my staff. Want to thank you for your effort. People have no idea how hard this family worked. I am so popular with the people.

Here are the live updates from the oath ceremony of Joe Biden:

Kamala Harris posts video tribute to mother ahead of inauguration

Democrat Kamala Harris on Wednesday posted a tribute video to her mother prior to being sworn in as the vice-President of the United States. "I am here today because of the woman who came before me," she tweeted.

I’m here today because of the women who came before me. pic.twitter.com/ctB9qGJqqp — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

Mike Pence arrives at inauguration ceremony

Outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived at the US Presidential inauguration ceremony, CNN reported.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris arrive at Capitol

President-elect Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris have arrived at the US Capitol. The Oath ceremony will begin shortly.

It's a new day for America, tweets Biden

Ahead of his inauguration as the 46th US President, Biden said it was a "new day for America".

Posted By: Lakshay Raja