US Presidential Inauguration: "It's a new day in America," Biden tweeted just minutes after outgoing President Donald Trump flew out of the capital city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Joe Biden, just hours before being sworn in as th 46th President of the United States at an inauguration ceremony in Washington, said that it was a "new day for America".

"It's a new day in America," Biden tweeted just minutes after outgoing President Donald Trump flew out of the capital city, bringing down curtains to a tumultuous four-year rule.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the US and Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday, amidst heightened security concerns after a mob of pro-Trump extremists violently breached the Capitol two weeks ago.

Chief Justice John Roberts will administer the oath of office to 78-year-old Biden just after the clock strikes 12 (local time) at the West Front of the Capitol - the traditional location for presidential inaugural ceremonies.

The historic inauguration will be held under the unprecedented security umbrella of more than 25,000 National Guards, who have transformed the capital into a garrison city, mainly because of the threat of more violent protests by the supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump, who is skipping the event.

Biden will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Jill Biden.

Biden, who will be the oldest president in American history, will deliver his first presidential address to the country shortly after taking the oath. The historic speech, with the theme of unity and healing, has been prepared by his Indian-American speech writer Vinay Reddy.

Harris, 56, will be sworn in as 49th Vice President of the United States by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, the first Latina member of the Supreme Court. She will make history as the first female, first Black and first Indian American vice president of the United States.

Harris will be sworn in on two Bibles - one that belonged to a close family friend named Regina Shelton and another that belonged to Thurgood Marshall - the country's first African American Supreme Court justice.

The ceremony is likely to be attended by former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton. Former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton are also set to attend the event.

President Trump, a Republican, has said he will not attend the inauguration. He, however, extended "best wishes" to new administration in a farewell video address on Tuesday.

"We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck - a very important word," Trump, 74, said on the eve of his departure from the White House for his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

