New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Donald Trump left the White House for the last time ahead of his successor Joe Biden's inauguration at the Capitol on Wednesday. In his brief remarks to staff and supporters gathered at the Joint Base Andrews, Trump said that he will always fight for the American people and return in "some form".

"We love you and I can tell you that from the bottom of my heart. This has been an incredible four years," Trump said. "We accomplished so much together. I want to thank my family, friends, and my staff. Want to thank you for your effort. People have no idea how hard this family worked. I am so popular with the people.

Without naming Joe Biden, Trump wished the next US administration "great luck" and said the future of the country has never been better.

"I will always fight for you. I will be watching, listening. The future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and success. I think they have the foundation to do something really spectacular," Trump said.

