US Elections Results 2020: Joe Biden continues with his slow but steady march towards the White House. With 264 projected electoral college votes, the former vice president needs just six more to win the race to the White House.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The results of the US Presidential Elections 2020 are still awaited as the Democrat nominee Joe Biden has come more closer to being elected as the new President of the United States. The final outcome now depends on a few states where thousands of mail-in ballots triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic are still being counted. The incumbent president, Donald Trump has again accused the Democrats of stealing the elections with illegal votes and said he has won the elections if the authorities count the legal votes. On the other hand, his Democrat rival Joe Biden has appealed to count every single vote. “The people will not be silenced, be bullied, or surrender. Every vote must be counted,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden continues with his slow but steady march towards the White House. With 264 projected electoral college votes, the former vice president needs just six more to win the race to the White House. US President Donald Trump, who is leading the states of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, currently has 214 electoral votes, according to AP’s projected tally. However, Trump's lead in Georgia has shrunk to less than 2,000 votes and is on the verge of turning blue.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

8:45 am: Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) claimed that as per the legal vote count, he easily wins the elections. The incumbent President also accused the Democrats of stealing the elections by unfair means.

8:30 am: US courts have dismissed Trump campaign's lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to alleged electoral malpractice.

8:20 am: US President Donald Trump's election campaign on Thursday filed a new lawsuit against Philadelphia elections officials for allegedly violating their due process rights by blocking the observation of ballots in the city.

8:10 am: US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has managed to hold a 50-point lead over President Donald Trump, as key states continue to count ballots in the presidential polls on Tuesday. As per the tally by AP, Biden has garnered 264 electoral votes, while Trump has managed to secure 214 electoral votes

8:00 am: A record number of women are slated to serve in the next Congress, as enough female candidates have secured victories this week. As per the figures by Rutgers University's Center for American Women and Politics (CAWP), which tracks women's political participation in the US, at least 131 women, made up of 100 Democrats and 31 Republicans, will serve in the 117th Congress.

Posted By: Talib Khan