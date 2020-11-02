US Presidential Elections 2020: Cometh November 3, world will be watching one of the most crucial presidential elections in Unites States.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cometh November 3, world will be watching one of the most crucial presidential elections in Unites States. More than 91.6 million Americans have cast ballots so far, as a majority of states are reporting record early voting turnout setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. As we know, US presidential elections are always held on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November (hence November 03). Notably, the massive turnout is more than 65% of the 139 million votes cast in 2016. Incumbent President Donald Trump has a tough contest ahead as he was trailing in national opinion polls amid criticism of his handling of covid pandemic, civil unrest and economic crisis in the country.

Where to watch

The US Presidential elections will be telecasted on all major international TV news channels (Wion, BBC, CNN, Al Jazeera English etc). Regular updates will also be available on the Jagran English website from time to time.

When does the voting begin?

The opening and closing times for polling stations vary from state to state, in some cases by city or county but they all open between 6am and 9am, and close between 7pm and 9pm local time. Some states allow people waiting in the queue when the polling station closes to cast their vote – some do not. Most polls open at 6 am and the latest they stay open is until 9 pm (in New York and North Dakota).

When will the winners be announced?

Over 91 million Americans have already votes more than 65% of the people who voted in 2016, with experts expecting a historic turnout. Counting begins on election day, which means that throughout the day. Winners will be declared in each state once a candidate has a clear lead there, and results are usually declared on election day, by 10 pm ET in the US.

