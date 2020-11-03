US Presidential Elections 2020 Live Updates: Millions of Americans will head to the poll stations on Election day, adding their ballots to the more than 99 million already cast by early voters.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Election day is finally here. Polling stations in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine opened at 6:00 am (1100 GMT). Millions of Americans will head to the polls in person on Tuesday, adding their ballots to the more than 99 million already cast by early voters, setting the stage for the highest participation rate in over a century. It is expected to be a close contest between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democrat nominee Joe Biden. That's especially true this year as the U.S. confronts crises and is choosing between two candidates with very different visions for the future. The country is more divided and angry than at any time since the Vietnam War era of the 1970s -- and fears that Trump could dispute the result of the election are only fueling those tensions.

6:30 pm: Trump Says He Feels 'Very Good' about his chances

President Donald Trump said he felt good about his chances for victory as the US election 2020 opened, predicting that he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona.

6:00 pm: Asian American Republican group endorses Biden

An Asian American Republican group has officially endorsed Joe Biden, encouraging its thousands of members to vote for the Democrat nominee on the election day

5:20 pm: Donald Trump appeals to voters to come out as if their 'freedoms depend on it" and says it's contest between 'Freedom and Marxism'.

Vote like your freedoms depend on it... because they do! This election is Freedom vs Marxism. Choose wisely and vote Trump. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) November 3, 2020

5:10 pm: Joe Biden has just posted an upbeat video urging people to get out and vote, soundtracked by Too Many Zooz tune Warriors.

It all comes down to this.



Go vote: https://t.co/eoxT07uII9 pic.twitter.com/0Sj7qlj5Bl — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 3, 2020

5:00 pm Polling stations in the eastern states of New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Connecticut and Maine opened at 6:00 am.

4:55 pm Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris urges people find their polling places and go out to vote wearing masks.

Election Day is here, and polling places across the country are starting to open. Mask up and find your polling place at https://t.co/VbrfuqVy9P. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 3, 2020

