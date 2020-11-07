US Presidential election results 2020: Joe Bide has taken lead in Pennsylvania and if he wins there, he will be declared the winner. Trump, on the other hand, has alleged fraud in votes tally and vowed to fight a legal battle.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As Joe Biden takes lead in key states Georgia and Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has warned him against "wrongfully" claiming the office of the President. Trump, the incumbent US President has refused to accept the fact that Biden is ahead and on the verge of victory. The US President has also made several attempts to discredit the vote countings, alleging large scale fraud. He, however, has failed to produce any evidence of the fraud in the votes tally so far. Trump has also said that he will move the legal proceedings against the alleged fraud in the US presidential elections 2020.

"Joe Biden should not wrongfully claim the office of the President. I could make that claim also. Legal proceedings are just now beginning!" he wrote on Twitter.

"I had such a big lead in all of these states late into election night, only to see the leads miraculously disappear as the days went by. Perhaps these leads will return as our legal proceedings move forward!," Trump said in a series of Tweets.

Joe Biden, the 77-year-old Democrat is ahead in Arizona, Nevada and even Georgia, a historically Republican state. However, it is Pennsylvania which alone will decide the fate of Biden and Trump. Biden has taken lead in Pennsylvania as the final batches of ballots are being counted. If he wins Pennsylvania, he will automatically cross the required number of electoral colleges and will be declared the winner.

But, Trump has refused to accept that the numbers are not in his favour and he may soon be reduced to a one-term President. He has cried foul and said that he "easily" won the presidency if only the "legal votes" are counted.

"I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide!" Trump had said.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma