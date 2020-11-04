US Election Results 2020: Donald Trump has an edge over the Republican rival in Florida, a must-win state with 29 electoral votes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The US Presidential Election 2020 is turning out to be a neck and neck contest between Donald Trump and Joe Biden with both winning in 12 states each so far. Trump has an edge over the Republican rival in Florida, a must-win state with 29 electoral votes.

In contrary to the disruption many had feared, voting across the nation was largely smooth as voters lined early in the morning across polling stations in the country to cast their ballots. The US appears to see over 160 million votes in the election, a turnout of about 67 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates on US Presidential Election Results 2020:

08:29 am: Donald Trump camp has already claimed victory in the crucial state of Florida where he has an edge over Biden.

08:15 am: Joe Biden takes Colorado and New Mexico.

08:10 am: Donald Trump wins South Carolina

07:54 am: Joe Biden wins in Colorado, reports AFP quoting US media.

07:50 am: Donald Trump is ahead by nearly 3 points in Florida, a must-win state with 29 electoral votes.

07:45 am: Joe Biden vs Donald Trump

Viewers in Washington, Miami and New York watch as results come in at the end of a tense US presidential election campaign #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/bqfBq3sRcH — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 4, 2020

07:41 am: Trump wins four more - North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming and Louisiana

07:40 am: Joe Biden wins New York, another traditional Democratic stronghold with 29 electoral votes

07:37 am: Joe Biden at 88 electoral votes, Donald Trump at 63

Donald Trump (63)

Alabama (9)

Arkansas (6)

Indiana (11)

Kentucky (8)

Mississippi (6)

Oklahoma (7)

Tennessee (11)

West Virginia (5)

Joe Biden (88)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Illinois (20)

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

New Jersey (14)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

07:18 am: Republican Phil Scott wins reelection for governor in Vermont.

07:15 am: Joe Biden wins Maryland | Biden will claim all 10 electoral votes of the state, which has been voting for Democrats consistently since 1992.

07:14 am: Counting underway in Colorado

Election judges count ballots in Colorado as people across the US and around the world await the outcome of the #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/fTA7AafKHn — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 4, 2020

07:05 am: Donald Trump: Oklahoma, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, West Virginia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi; Joe Biden: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, District of Columbia, Virginia, Vermont

06:58 am: Joe Biden wins in Connecticut, reports AFP quoting US media.

06:53 am: Joe Biden has won Illinois, as per AP projections. The state has 20 electoral votes and has been a traditional Democratic stronghold

06:49 am: Trump wins Tennessee, reports AFP.

06:47 am: Biden wins District of Columbia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Delaware, New Jersey: AFP

06:45 am: Joe Biden wins New Jersey, clinches 14 electoral votes

06:39 am: Trump has won Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, while Democrat Joe Biden has won Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island, reports Associated Press.

06:35 am: Donald Trump wins Oklahoma, reports AFP quoting US media.

06:33 am: Donald Trump wins South Carolina, a state which he had carried comfortably in 2016 as well.

06:28 am:

TRUMP (24): Indiana (11), Kentucky (8), West Virginia (5)

BIDEN (16): Vermont (3), Virginia (13)

06:25 am: According to New York Times, there are 95 per cent chances of Trump winning Florida. Currently, Trump and Biden are neck to neck in the crucial state.

06:20 am: Biden is maintaining a razor-thin lead of 1 point in early counting in Florida. Florida is a key bellwether state and since 2000, the candidate who has won here has gone on to become the President.

06:15 am: Joe Biden wins in Virginia, reports news agency AFP.

06:07 am: Donald Trump wins West Virginia. The last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.

06:05 am: More than 4,700 US National Guard troops in 18 states have been activated to assist in the ongoing elections. "The missions range from assisting with cyber defence, working the polls, and standing by in case of post-election civil unrest," reported Military Times, an outlet for news about service members.

06:04 am: Joe Biden is now leading in Vermont and Georgia.

06:03 am: Joe Biden's campaign manager on Tuesday stated that the former Vice President can defeat President Donald Trump and win the White House without carrying two crucial battlegrounds, Florida and Pennsylvania.

06:00 am: Donald Trump wins Kentucky, AFP quotes US media.

05:55 am: Biden wins in Vermont: US networks, reports AFP

05:52 am: Donald Trump leading in swing state Florida in early counting leads, reports CNN. Trump won in Florida in the 2016 election.

05:50 am: “Remember: A record number of Americans are voting by mail this year, and counting those votes will take time. We need to be patient, stay strong, and #CountEveryVote. No matter what Donald Trump says tonight,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren tweeted.

05:49 am: Polls have closed in Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and parts of Florida

05:45 am: 'We are looking really good all over the country. Thank You!', tweets US President Donald Trump.

05:41 am: Donald Trump wins Kentucky, Joe Biden carries Vermont. Trump was expected to win Indiana and Kentucky easily.

05:39 am: Donald Trump wins Indiana, reports AFP

5:36 am: Donald Trump leads in New Hampshire in early counting. Notably, Trump is also ahead in Kentucky, which has eight electoral votes, and Indiana, which has 11 electoral votes, according to early counting of votes.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta