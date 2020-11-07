Follow Jagran English for all the live updates on US Presidential Election Results 2020, Donald Trump's warning to Joe Biden and much more.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Joe Biden has narrowed the gap between him and the White House with a lead over President Donald Trump in both Pennsylvania and Georgia. Biden's lead in Nevada also doubled and he was ahead in Arizona. Biden has taken the lead of 21,700 votes over Trump in Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral colleges. Biden has already secured 253 and needs only 17 more to lay claim on the White House. If he wins Pennsylvania, he will automatically be declared the winner. Donald Trump, on the other hand, has alleged fraud in votes tally and said that he will fight a legal battle against it. Trump, who has won 214 electoral colleges, is far behind Biden's 253. With Biden taking lead in states still counting, Trump is all set to be reduced as America's one-term President.

Below are the live updates on US election results 2020:

09:40 am: The numbers tell us a clear and convincing story. We are going to win this race: US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden

09:35 am: US polls have been tough but we've to remain calm. I don't care how hard people try to stop it, I won't let it happen. We hold strong views in democracy but the purpose of politics is to work for the nation. We may be opponents but we ain't enemies, we're Americans: Joe Biden, US Pres candidate

08:52 am: "As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election. And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House," said Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates.

08:40 am: Joe Biden is scheduled to address the nation today regardless of the status of the results, NYT has quoted his campaign officials as saying.

08:30 am: "There are still 102,000 mail ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania. Additionally, there are at least 100,000 provisional ballots issued on Tuesday that have yet to be counted," reports NYT.

08:25 am: Biden's lead in Nevada has swollen further as new ballots from Clark County (Las Vegas) were counted.

08:15 am: "Biden had planned to address the nation tonight, but there are indications he may well not do so until the race is called. Things are fluid here in Wilmington!" reports New York times.





Posted By: Shashikant Sharma