US Presidential Elections 2020: Voters are deciding between Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, along with all 435 seats of the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The early results have started to come for the US Presidential Elections 2020 with the American media projecting wins in 12 states for Joe Biden while indicating wins in 12 states also for incumbent President Donald Trump.

According to the news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) quoting US media, Donald Trump has managed to secure a win in Indiana (11 Electoral Votes), Kentucky (8 Electoral Votes), West Virginia (5 Electoral Votes), Oklahoma (7 Electoral Votes), and Tennessee (11 Electoral Votes) Arkansas (6 Electoral Votes) Alabama (9 Electoral Votes), Mississippi (6 Electoral Votes) North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming (With 3 Electoral Votes each) and Louisiana (8 Electoral Votes).

Meanwhile, the Democrats Presidential nominee Joe Biden has won New Jersey (14 Electoral Votes), Delaware (3 Electoral Votes), Virginia (13 Electoral Votes), Vermont (3 Electoral Votes), Connecticut (7 Electoral Votes), Illinois (20 Electoral Votes), Maryland (10 Electoral Votes), Massachusetts (11 Electoral Votes), Rhode Island (7 Electoral Votes), New York (29 Electoral Votes), Colorado (9 Electoral Votes) and District of Columbia.

So far the incumbent President Donald Trump has managed to win 81 Electoral Votes, while his rival and Democrats nominee Jow Biden has won 126 Electoral Votes so far. There are a total of 538 Electoral Votes across the United States of America. The nominee who reaches the magical number of 270 first will be declared as the winner of the US Presidential Elections 2020.

The early results came after polling stations closed in the first six states in the United States at 7 pm EST. Polls have closed in South Carolina, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Vermont, and Virginia. Meanwhile, most polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire also closed at the same time.

