Washington (USA) | Jagran News Desk: The whole world is eagerly waiting for the nail-biting US Presenditial Elections results. What differentiates the election this time is the vast voter turnout where the voters showed great enthusiasm. This year, voters have broken the record of the last 120 years in terms of turnout percentage. Typically, US elections have seen 50 to 60 per cent of voters coming forward to case their votes. However, this time voters made history as per the American Election Project, when around 66.9 per cent of the voters voted.

The highest voter turnout was in 1900 before 2020 when 73.7 per cent of people voted. Michael McDonald, a professor at the University of Florida, maintaining the US Election Project, says comparing 1900 to 2020 voting patterns would not be appropriate. During that time, women did not have the right to vote, and the reason for the increase in turnout in 2020 is young voters and mail-in-votes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Tufts University's Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, the higher turnout of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 has also affected voting. In Texas, for example, 13.1 per cent of these voters were young voters (ages 18 to 29) this year, compared to just 6 per cent in the last election. Michigan had 9.4 per cent of young voters in these elections, compared to 2.5 per cent in previous elections.

The votes are still being counted with razor-thing margins in the few battleground states to decide who will be the next President of the USIn the US. This time more than 160 million people have voted. The voting percentage has been around 67 per cent, the highest in a century.

William McKinley became President in 1900

In 1900, when 73.7 per cent of the people voted, William McKinley became president. After that, the polling figure did not exceed 65.7 per cent. According to a website called history.com, the lowest turnout in the US was in 1792. For the first time in 1828, the vote had crossed the 50 per cent mark. In 1876 the voting percentage was increased to 82.6.

Magical figure of 270

In the United States, the President is elected through the National Popular Vote through the 538 members of the Electoral College, in which every candidate needs a majority of 270 to win. Every state has a fixed number of electoral college votes. For example, California has 55 electoral representatives, the candidate who gets the most votes, and all the electoral votes will go to that candidate.

Electoral College

It was incorporated into the US Constitution in 1787. The institution currently consists of 538 electors or representatives, who are elected. For instance, Wyoming state has three electoral votes, while California has 55. A total of at least 270 electors is required to win the presidential election.

Popular Vote

Election victory is not just by popular vote, and it has happened twice in this century. Republican candidate George W. Bush won the presidential election in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016, despite falling behind in the popular vote count. Donald Trump received nearly 2.9 million fewer votes than Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

