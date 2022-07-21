US President Joe Biden's 'I've Cancer' Remark Forces White House To Issue Clarification | WATCH

A video of United States President Joe Biden claiming that he has cancer has created a buzz on social media. Biden, in a speech, during a visit to a former coal mine plant in Somerset, Massachusetts, on Wednesday said that he has cancer.

While discussing the harm caused by the emissions from oil refineries, he referred to his childhood home in Delaware and said, "My mother drove us rather than us being able to walk and guess what? The first frost, you know what was happening? You had to put on your windshield wipers to get literally the oil slick off the window."

"That's why I - and so damn many other people I grew up with - have cancer and why for the longest time, Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation," he added.

The remark, however, appeared casual and the White House soon clarified that the President was referring to skin cancer treatment that he had taken before assuming office in January last year.

While speaking about the same to the New York Post, White House spokesman Andrew Bates referred to a tweet from Washington Post columnist Glenn Kessler, who noted that Biden had “non-melanoma skin cancers” removed before he took office.

However, it is uncertain why Biden chose to use the present verb tense to describe his experience with cancer.

Meanwhile, the video soon went viral on the internet, with users trying to seek clarity. "Calm down. He meant his life has been affected by Cancer. His son died of Cancer. He’s in 79 years old, in 95+ degree heat, in a suit with a lifelong and well-known speech impediment," a user wrote.

However, many users claimed that he is just making a story. "Yes he did, yet another gaffe," wrote a user. "If only but you know he's just spinning another tall tale like he always does!," another said.