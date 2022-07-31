US President Joe Biden Tests COVID-19 Positive Again; Doctors Describe It As 'Rebound' Case

Joe Biden tested COVID-19 positive on July 21, but he ended his isolation on Wednesday after testing negative. He, however, will have to return to isolation once again.

US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Saturday. (Photo: Reuters)

United States (US) President Joe Biden has tested positive for the highly contagious COVID-19 infection again, said the White House on Saturday. However, doctors have described it as a "rebound" case that in seen in some patients who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

"Folks, today I tested positive for Covid again. This happens with a small minority of folks," Biden tweeted. "I've got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I'm still at work, and will be back on the road soon."

Biden, 79, tested COVID-19 positive on July 21, but he ended his isolation on Wednesday after testing negative. However, according to White House physician Dr Kevin O'Connor, Biden tested positive on Saturday via antigen test, which represents 'rebound' positivity.

Earlier, he had said that Biden would be tested regularly to watch for a potential "rebound" COVID-19 case, which can be experienced by some patients who have been treated with Paxlovid, the drug the president received.

It should be noted that National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr Anthony Fauci also experienced rebound COVID-19. His symptoms got worse when they returned after treatment, and his doctors prescribed another course of Paxlovid.

Meanwhile, Biden, who held public events on Wednesday and Thursday, will now return to strict isolation and will cancel planned trips to his home in Wilmington and work trip in Michigan.

"The president has experienced no re-emergence of symptoms and continues to feel quite well. This being the case, there is no reason to reinitiate treatment at this time, but we will obviously continue close observation," said Dr O'Connor in a press release.

"As I've stated previously, the President continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Resident, the White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially) proximity to him."

"As promised, I will keep your office updated with any changes in his condition or treatment plan," Dr O'Connor added.

