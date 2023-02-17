'I Make No Apologies': US President Joe Biden On Taking Down Of Chinese 'Spy' Balloon

AMID a series of shooting down unidentified objects flying over North American airspace, US president Joe Biden said he is not apologetic for taking down that balloon. In response to the US Air Force shooting down what Washington claims was a high-tech Chinese spy balloon earlier this month, Biden on Thursday announced that he will speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Making his most extensive public remark since shooting down the Chinese spy balloon on the coast of South Carolina on February 4, Biden, as quoted by AFP said, "I make no apologies for taking down that balloon."Adding that, he said, "I expect to be speaking with President Xi and... we're going to get to the bottom of this."

He further said the US is not looking for a Cold War. "We'll always act to protect the interests of the American people and the security of the American people," he said.

America has been on alert after the first huge white balloon from China was spotted tracing over the US airspace. Later it was shot down with Biden's orders. Apart from this, the US has shot down three more unidentified flying objects, two in US airspace and one in Canadian airspace.

The incident drew a diplomatic rift between US and China as American Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly cancelled a rare trip to China. While Beijing alleged that the US had overreacted and claimed that the US balloons had also flown over Chinese territory, which the Biden administration denied.

However, Biden has made a priority of resetting US relations with China which he views as Washington's main rival. Despite escalating hostilities over China's desire to retake control of democratic Taiwan, Biden and Xi have stated that they want to establish "guard rails" to keep their superpower rivalry from breaking out into open warfare.