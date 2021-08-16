Questions continue to be raised against the US since the Afghan forces who folded up against Taliban without putting up a fight at many provincial capitals were reportedly created, funded and trained by the United States over past 20 years.

Washington | Jagran World Desk: US President Joe Biden will address a Press Conference on Tuesday at 1:15 am (Indian Standard Time), as pressure continues to mount on him to break his silence on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan following the hasty withdrawal of the US troops stationed there since 2001.

President Biden will return to the White House after cutting short his vacation at Camp David, another presidential residence near Washington.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC News that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard."

Shocking scenes of evacuation were reported as the US helicopers flew over its embassy in Kabul on Sunday similar to the US defeat scenes of Saigon, Vietnam in 1971.

"There's going to be no circumstance for you to see people being lifted off the roof of an embassy of the United States from Afghanistan. It is not at all comparable," Joe Biden had said in the White House last month right before the US troops started to leave Afghanistan.

Other than President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan who fled the country as Taliban stormed into Kabul, questions continue to be raised against the US as well since the Afghan forces who folded up against Taliban without putting up a fight at many provincial capitals were reportedly created, funded and trained by the United States reportedly at the cost of more than $80 billion over 20 years.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma