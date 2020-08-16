The US President had visited his brother on Friday at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Following the visit, Trump had told reporters that his brother was "having a hard time" with an undisclosed location.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Donald Trump’s younger brother Robert Trump died on Saturday night after being hospitalised in New York. He was 71. Trump, who visited his brother at the hospital on Friday, announced the death in a statement.

“It is with heavy heart I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend,” Trump said, as quoted by Reuters.

“He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace,” he added.

Robert was a business executive and real estate developer who managed the Trump Organisation’s real estate holdings outside Manhattan. He was three years younger than his brother and shunned the limelight.

The cause of the death has not yet been revealed. The Reuters report quoted a person familiar with the situation as saying that Robert had been on blood thinners.

The US President had visited his brother on Friday at New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. Following the visit, Trump had told reporters that his brother was "having a hard time" with an undisclosed location.

Robert Trump had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit at Mount Sinai hospital in New York for more than a week in June, ABC news had earlier reported.

Donald Trump's children Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump have expressed sadness about their uncle's death.

In a Twitter post, Eric described Robert as an "incredible man"

“Robert Trump was an incredible man - strong, kind and loyal to the core. Anyone who encountered him felt his warmth immediately. He will be deeply missed by our entire family,” said Eric Trump in a tweet.

“Uncle Robert, we love you. You are in our hearts and prayers, always,” tweeted Ivanka Trump.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja