New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: United States President Donald Trump has been nominated for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, weeks after the peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Fox News reported on Wednesday that the nomination comes from Norwegian Parliamentarian Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who lauded the US President for his efforts toward resolving protracted conflicts worldwide.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees,” Tybring-Gjedde said during an exclusive interview with the US media network.

This comes weeks after the Israle and the United Arab Emirates had signed a US-brokered agreement to fully normalise their diplomatic relations. A joint statemenet issued by the three countries said that the accord is a "courageous step" towards a more stable and prosperious Middle East.

In his nomination letter to the Nobel Committee, Tybring-Gjedde said that the Trump administration has played a key role in the establishment of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel and that the agreement could be a game changer for the Middle East.

"As it is expected other Middle Eastern countries will follow in the footsteps of the UAE, this agreement could be a game changer that will turn the Middle East into a region of cooperation and prosperity,” the letter read.

Tybring-Gjedde, along with another Norwegian official, had nominated the US President for the peace Prize in 2018 after Trump's historic Singapore summit with North Koean leader Kim Jong-un.

Four US Presidents have won the Nobel Peace Prize in history -- Barack Obama in 2009, Jimmy Carter in 2002, Woodrow Wilson in 1920, and Theodore Roosevelt in 1906.



The five-person committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament. Obama was awarded the prize for his "extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples."

