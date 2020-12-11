The cover of Time's magazine portrayed the photos of Biden and Harris and it read, "Changing America's story."

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The United States president-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamla Harris are named as the Time magazine's 2020 "Person of the Year." On November 7, the duo made their historic win when they beat Donald Trump in the election. With winning the elections, Harris became first woman of the colour vice president-elect.

Time explained its choice and said, "For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year."

The publication further wrote, "Together, they offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling. Biden and Harris had to revive the party's fading strength with white voters without college degrees; energize its emerging base of diverse, urban young voters; and motivate the hordes of angry suburbanites, particularly college graduates and women, who had fled the Trump-era GOP."

The Time magazine started singling out an especially influential person in 1927, starting with the Man of the Year. The name was later changed to Person of the Year.

Biden beat Trump by 306 electoral college votes to Trump's 232 to end the real estate tycoon turned politician's presidency after one term. It is reported that Biden received roughly seven million more votes than his Republican adversary, who is yet to concede, claiming widespread fraud of which there is no evidence.

Biden was asked that what he would like people to say about him after four years in the White House, Biden replied: "That America was better off and average Americans are better off the day we left than the day we arrived. That's my objective."

Harris in an interview with Time that Biden's administration would have to tackle a host of issues from the White House, including the pandemic, an "economic crisis" and a "long-overdue reckoning on racial justice."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma