New Delhi | Jagran World Desk: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the US sees Pakistan as useful only for clearing the “mess” it has left in Afghanistan after two decades of fighting and instead it prefers India to forming a “strategic partnership”. A massive increase in violence continues to be reported from across Afghanistan where Taliban is reportedly making significant territorial gains, leading to Kabul putting the sharing of power option on table as Taliban took control of Ghazni city on Wednesday.

"Pakistan is just considered only to be useful in the context of somehow settling this mess which has been left behind after 20 years of trying to find a military solution when there was not one," Imran Khan told a group of foreign journalists on Wednesday.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan added that since the US has a “strategic partnership” with India, it is treating Pakistan “differently”, news agency PTI reported.

Taliban said Ghani government a 'Puppet': Imran Khan

Imran Khan, while referencing to the meeting he had with Taliban representatives, said that a political solution to the violence in Afghanistan remains ‘difficult’ since Taliban says that Ashraf Ghani government in Kabul is a “puppet”.

"The condition is that as long as Ashraf Ghani is there, we (Taliban) are not going to talk to the Afghan government," Imran Khan quoted Taliban as saying.

Earlier, Pakistan had said that utilising its influence over the Taliban, it had managed to push the insurgents on the table with the US and the Afghan government for a political solution to put an end to the violence.

In the recent weeks, following the paced up withdrawal of the US troops from Afghanistan, Taliban has made quick territorial gains in Afghanistan. Afghanistan's cities northern cities, including Kunduz, Sar-e-Pul, Taloqan and Sheberghan, have fallen to the Taliban in quick succession, as well as Zaranj in the south west and Ghazni in the east, 150km from Kabul.

