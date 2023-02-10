US Plans To Resume 'Domestic Visa Revalidation' For H-1B Visa Holders, Indian-Americans To Get Benefit

THE UNITED States has been planning to resume "domestic visa revalidation" in some categories f the H-1B and L1 visas on a pilot basis with the aim of expanding it in the following several years. The move could benefit tens of thousands of foreign tech workers.

When the project, which will be introduced later this year, is fully implemented could be a big relief to thousands of Indian tech professionals in the United States, when fully implemented.

This came a day after, the Indian American organisation petitioned US president Joe Biden to extend the grace period for immigrant workers living in the US with H1-B visas. The petition came in wake of the massive layoffs by America’s top tech companies as layoffs have affected a large number of Indian migrants to the US. The grace period refers to the time a migrant worker under the H1-B visa programme may stay in the US after getting fired from their job.

Before 2004, certain categories of non-immigrant visas, particularly the H-1B, could be renewed or stamped inside the US. After that, for renewal of these visas, in particular, those on H-1B, the foreign tech workers have to go out of the country, mostly to their own country to get the H-1B extension stamped on their passport.

All H-1B visa holders, when their visa is renewed, they need to get their passports stamped with renewal dates. They have to follow this procedure if they wish to travel outside of the US and re-enter the US. As of now, H-1B visa restamping is not allowed within the US.

This was a big inconvenience for foreign guest workers and also for their employees, particularly at a time when the visa wait time is more than 800 days or more than two years.

"We are working in earnest on plans to restart this service for certain petition-based NIV categories, and we hope to have a pilot up and running later this year. This would eliminate the need for these applicants to travel abroad to renew visas," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

"We cannot comment on how many visa holders would be initially eligible, but the pilot would begin with a small number of cases before scaling over the following 1-2 years," it added further.