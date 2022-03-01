Washington/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite India's decision to abstain on a procedural resolution against Russia at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), the United States (US) has said New Delhi and Washington enjoy a "close and cordial" relationship with each other. However, the US has voiced its "concerns" to India about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We have a very close relationship with India. We have discussed our concerns, our shared concerns," said US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Monday when asked about his country's reaction to India's abstention at the UNSC meeting.

"We have regular engagement with our Indian partners. We have regular engagement with our Emirati partners. We have regular engagement with our European allies and our European partners. So at every level, we are having discussions," Price said, as reported by news agency PTI.

India on a couple of occasions has abstained on a procedural resolution at the UNGA over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, New Delhi, which has close relations with both Washington and Moscow, has welcomed the negotiation talks between Russia and Ukraine, urging the two sides to end all hostilities.

"India is deeply concerned that the situation in Ukraine continues to deteriorate. We reiterate our call for immediate cessation of violence and end to hostilities," said India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti on Monday.

"India is doing whatever it can to undertake immediate and urgent evacuation efforts of Indian nationals who are still stranded in Ukraine. The safety and security of Indian nationals, including a large number of students, remains our top priority," he noted.

Meanwhile, the UN has urged the Russians to end all hostilities, saying the "fighting in Ukraine must stop." "Enough is enough. Soldiers need to move back to their barracks. Leaders need to move to peace. Civilians must be protected," pleaded UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday.

However, Russia has blamed the Ukraine, saying Moscow is only "seeking to end this war." "The hostilities were unleashed by Ukraine against its own residents," said Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma