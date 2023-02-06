US Military Working To Recover Remnants Of Suspected Chinese Spy Baloon

Republican lawmakers slammed President Joe Biden on Sunday for delaying days before shooting down the Chinese balloon. (Image Credit: Reuters.)

THE US Military on Sunday said that it is looking for the remnants of an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon that it shot down on Saturday in a dramatic spy tale that has further strained US-Chinese relations.

General Glen VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and US Northern Command said that the US Navy is trying to recover the balloon and its payload, and the Coast Guard is providing security for the operation, as reported by Reuters.

The US officials have downplayed the balloon’s effect on their national security, though a successful recovery could give the US insight into China's spying capabilities.

A week after it first entered American airspace near Alaska, a fighter jet from the United States Air Force shot down the balloon off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. VanHerck said that the incident happened above US territorial seas.

China criticised the response as an 'obvious overreaction,' but analysts said Beijing's response will likely be carefully calculated to avoid worsening relations.

Republican lawmakers slammed President Joe Biden on Sunday for delaying days before shooting down the Chinese balloon as it flew over the country, accusing him of showing weakness toward China and initially attempting to hide the breach of American airspace.

“I think part of it is the president's reluctance to take any action that would be viewed as provocative or confrontational towards the Chinese communists," Republican Tom Cotton, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that identical balloons had earlier passed over the United States under the presidency of Former US President Donald Trump but both Trump and his national intelligence director during his tenure, John Ratcliffe, denied these accusations.

Trump took to his social media site Truth Social and said, China had too much respect for 'TRUMP' for this to have happened, and it never did.”

He also alleged that balloons had also been seen twice in Florida and near Texas in addition to the previously known sightings near Hawaii and Guam.

(With Agency Inputs.)