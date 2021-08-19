Meanwhile, Biden also said that the U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans as the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: US President Joe Biden on Wednesday defended himself and said that the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way without "chaos ensuing".Biden's comments came amid huge backlash over his decision to draw down the US troops from the war-torn country.

In his first interview since the Taliban takeover, Biden once again placed blames on Afghan leaders for the collapse of the troops and takeover by the Taliban.

"No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that, we're going to go back in hindsight and look, but the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens. I don't know how that happened," Biden told ABC News.

Ever since the Taliban seized control of the country, Biden has been on the receiving end of criticism for pandemonium in Afghanistan. In recent days, Afghan witnessed the collapse of government and the return of the Taliban after two decades they were ousted by US forces. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Video footage over the past few days showed chaotic scenes at the Kabul airport where desperate Afghans jostled to get on to planes exiting the country in an attempt to flee the country. This was a reflection of the intense panic shrouding Afghanistan with people fearing the return of the brutal Taliban regime, which ruled the country in the late nineties. The international community watched with equal trepidation the unfolding events.

Meanwhile, Biden also said that the U.S. troops may stay in Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline to evacuate Americans as the Pentagon said the U.S. military does not currently have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport.

"If there's American citizens left, we're going to stay until we get them all out," Biden told ABC News in an interview conducted on a day many U.S. lawmakers pressed him to extend the deadline that he had set for a final pullout.

He also said the Taliban is cooperating for now in helping get Americans out of the country but "we're having some more difficulty" in evacuating U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens. .

"We're going to do everything we can to continue to try and deconflict and create passageways for them to get to the airfield. I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul," U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

A top U.S. diplomat separately said on Wednesday the United States expects the Taliban to allow Afghans who wish to leave Afghanistan to depart safely. Austin said the United States was not satisfied with how many people were being evacuated.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan