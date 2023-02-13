US Military Shoots Down Fourth Flying Object, This Time Over Lake Huron

IN THE series of downing suspected Chinese balloons, the United States has shot down another unidentified flying object in the fourth military operation of its kind this month. The US warplane shot down an object on Sunday over Lake Huron on the US-Canadian border.

According to a senior administration official, AFP quoted President Joe Biden ordered it to shoot down near Lake Huron, close to the Canadian border. The airspace over Lake Michigan was temporarily restricted due to national defence reasons, the US Federal Aviation Administration noticed.

The new device, which was described as an octagonal structure with strings hanging off of it, did not pose a military threat to anything on the ground, but it might have presented a risk to civil aviation as it flew at a height of about 20,000 feet (6,000 metres) over Michigan, the official said.

Watch Also:

So far, only the first object has been ascribed to Beijing, anxious Americans have been watching the skies as the strange incursions unfolded against a backdrop of intense tensions with China,

Meanwhile, on Sunday, China also spotted an unidentified object flying over waters near Qingdao and the authorities were preparing to shoot it down, The Paper reported.

Amid between the US and China over the shootdown of the Chinese spy balloon, the media reported that Beijing has operated a fleet of spy balloons targeting several countries including India. Soon after the US has begun briefing its partner and ally countries including India on the finds of a Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

The US intelligence community has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by the People’s Liberation Army, The Washington Post reported.

Earleir, the US accusing China of violating American sovereignty and international law, shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean.