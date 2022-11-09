Aruna Miller Becomes 1st Indian-American To Hold LG Office In Maryland After Winning US Midterm Polls

AN INDIAN-American Aruna Miller was become the first immigrant to hold the office of Lieutenant Governor in Maryland after winning the United States midterm elections. The result was declared on Tuesday.

Five prominent Indian-American politicians were in the race for its midterm polls. According to political pundits, it was said that Indian Americans are likely to have a 100 per cent strike rate for the House of Representatives, PTI Reported.

Political pundits predicted that 57-year-old Aruna Miller will win the election and with that, she will become the first-ever Indian American to be elected to this position in Maryland. Apart from Miller, the four incumbents Ami Bera, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna and Pramila Jayapal are from the Democratic party. 57-year-old Bera was seeking his sixth term in the House of Representatives from the 7th Congressional District of California.

The 46-year-old Khanna who represents the 17th Congressional district from California, Krishnamoorthi (49), (8th Congressional District of Illinois) and Jayapal (57), from the 7th Congressional District of Washington State, were also seeking their fourth consecutive terms.

Chennai-born Jayapal is the first ever and only Indian-American woman to be elected to the House of Representatives.

The Washington Post newspaper on Friday said that Indian-Americans can play an important role in some of the tightly contested races.

“Ahead of mid-term elections that could be decided by razor-thin margins, Democrats are hoping to capitalise on some of the optimism felt by Indian Americans, a growing and increasingly vital bloc of voters,” the daily wrote, PTI reported.

Due to Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris' ability to break ties and her ex officio role as Senate President, Democrats currently hold a majority in both houses of Congress. Being in charge of Congress entails having the authority to order committee probes. Despite having a slim majority in Congress, President Joe Biden has pushed through new laws on child poverty, climate change, gun control, and infrastructure investment in his first two years in office.

(With Agency Inputs)