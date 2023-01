Police investigate the scene of a shooting that took place during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration, in Monterey Park, California, U.S. January 22, 2023. (Image: REUTERS/Allison Dinner)

The suspect, who opened fire at a dance club in California, fatally shot himself inside a van as officers closed in on him, news agency AP reported, citing a sherif. A total of 10 people were killed in the shooting at a party, where people were celebrating the lunar New Year.

According to the police, the motive behind the shooting has not been established yet. The police have seized a magazine fed semi automatic assault pistol.